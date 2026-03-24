Power of participation: How India is turning the tide on TB

By Jagat Prakash Nadda

Today, as India launches another TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan – 100 Days campaign, I look back at our journey towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) with profound pride and renewed optimism. Over recent years, India’s TB response has been unique – anchored in Jan Bhagidari, the spirit of collective responsibility inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This whole-of-society approach has proven its strength across sectors – driving the success of flagship initiatives such as Mission Indradhanush, and reinforcing the message of Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar at the community level. The experience of the 100-Day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in December 2024, cemented our belief in the power of people.

What began as a clinical mandate has evolved into a true people’s movement. The results speak for themselves: India achieved a 21% reduction in TB incidence – nearly twice the global rate – along with 25% decline in TB mortality since 2015. This shows what happens when science, systems and society work together.

India’s fight against TB today reflects the strength of collective participation. From central ministries to village panchayats, doctors to public representatives, everyone is involved. Even recovered patients participate as TB Vijetas, supporting others. The Health Ministry has joined hands with 25 other ministries as well as all Panchayati Raj Institutions and community organisations – uniting their expertise, networks and infrastructure for the cause. Equally inspiring has been the enthusiastic participation of India’s youth through the My Bharat programme. More than 2 lakh MY Bharat volunteers have registered to provide psychosocial support for treatment adherence and restoring dignity to TB patients.

Our strategy has evolved continuously in response to new evidence and emerging challenges. India’s National TB Prevalence Survey revealed that half of TB patients do not show typical symptoms, prompting a shift toward proactive screening among asymptomatic vulnerable population. Silent cases fuel spread – one undiagnosed patient can unknowingly pass the infection to others, making early diagnosis not only a clinical necessity but a civic responsibility.

Equipped with AI-enabled handheld X-ray units, Ni-kshay Vahans offering advanced molecular testing, carry diagnostics directly to communities most at risk. Since launch, more than 20 crore people were screened, leading to the detection of 32.65 lakh TB cases, including 10.9 lakh asymptomatic cases that would otherwise have remained undiagnosed.

Building on this momentum, we move forward into the next 100 Day campaign of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan seeking to deepen these gains. Over 3,000 AI-powered handheld X-ray devices will be deployed alongside next-generation diagnostic machines, while data-driven tools will help identifying high-risk villages and urban wards where targeted screening can have the greatest impact.

Innovation, however, extends far beyond the deployment of new technologies in the field. India has also made sustained investments in research and development, strengthening partnerships between government, academia and industry to accelerate development of next-generation TB diagnostics. Together, these investments and partnerships have created a rich and growing pipeline of Made-in-India TB diagnostics. These innovations will not only strengthen India’s ability to detect TB earlier and treat patients faster but also position itself as a leader in TB innovation for other Global South countries.

Further – as India urbanises rapidly, cities have also become critical battlegrounds in the fight against TB. Dense population and vulnerable communities can allow the disease to spread undetected if screening and care are not strengthened. To address this challenge, we are focusing on high-risk urban settings such as informal settlements, migrant worker clusters and other vulnerable populations.

As we move forward, our task is clear: to sustain the remarkable momentum achieved and carry it forward with even greater intensity. India is a nation that has always delivered when we move as one. We stood together to eradicate Polio. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we vaccinated over a billion people against COVID-19 in record time. We are a people who know how to win. With a record ten-fold increase in funding and a strategy rooting for ‘Made in India’ developments, we have moved from hope to certainty. We will continue to strengthen early detection, expand diagnostic access, and deepen Jan Bhagidari by enlisting every citizen, institution and youth platform in this shared mission.

India’s campaign against TB is not just a public health endeavour. It is a collective journey – a testament to our nation’s ability to unite for a cause that touches lakhs of lives. The finish line is in sight, but our work is not yet done. A TB-Mukt Bharat will not be built by government alone; it will be built by all of us – by the choices we make, the habits we adopt, the support we extend and the stigma we refuse to tolerate. If we stand together, we can ensure that the next generation will know TB only as a chapter in history, not as a reality in their lives. That is the India we are working for. That is the India we will build together.

I am sure that with our collective efforts, we will achieve resolution set out by our Honourable Prime Minister “Yes, We can End TB”

(The Author is Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals and Fertilisers)