Hornbill Festival is symbol of cultural unity: Dr BKS Sanjay

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Mar: A two-day international symposium, “Tribal Societies of the Northeast: Literature, Culture, and Tradition”, was successfully organised at the Kohima campus of Nagaland University. The programme was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University.

In his address, the closing session’s special guest, Padma Shri awardee Prof Dr BKS Sanjay, Chairman, AIIMS Guwahati, said that Northeast India, especially Nagaland, is known for its rich cultural heritage. He noted that the Northeast region is home to nearly 200 tribes and speaks nearly 400 languages, reflecting its unique cultural diversity. He specifically mentioned Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival, which is a vibrant confluence of the cultural traditions, folk dances, music, and lifestyles of various tribes, establishing Nagaland’s unique identity not only in India but also globally. He described the traditional “Morung” system of Naga society as an important medium for community learning and cultural preservation.

In his speech, he underlined the interconnectedness of literature, culture, and tradition, saying that literature mirrors society, culture is its soul, and traditions are its continuously flowing lifeblood. Emphasising the need to preserve cultural roots in this era of globalisation, he said that development and tradition complement each other.

During the symposium, scholars from India and abroad presented in-depth discussions on the literary, cultural, and social dimensions of the tribal societies of the Northeast through their research papers and ideas. This event proved to be an important platform for knowledge exchange, cultural dialogue, and academic collaboration.

During his visit to the North-East, Dr Sanjay also paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Nagaland, Nand Kishore Yadav, in Kohima.

The programme concluded with a resolve to promote mutual cooperation, cultural enrichment and shared values ​​of humanity.