Media delegation from U’khand examines progress of Central Projects in Odisha 

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Bhubaneswar, 23 Mar: A delegation of senior journalists from Uttarakhand is currently touring Odisha. The tour has been organised by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Today, the delegation called on Additional Director General, PIB, Akhil Kumar Mishra and discussed the progress of Central projects in Odisha. The study tour has been organised to understand the implementation of Central Government schemes and the State’s development model.

There was an information interaction session today with Akhil Kumar Mishra. A 1999-batch Indian Information Service officer, Mishra shared his professional experiences while interacting with the visiting journalists. He also introduced each member of the delegation individually and welcomed them with the traditional ‘patta’ as a mark of respect.

Highlighting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, Mishra elaborated on the traditional Pattachitra art form, for which the ‘patta’ serves as the base. These artworks, created on cloth or palm leaves, depict images of Deities such as Lord Jagannath and Lord Krishna, along with mythological themes. The use of natural colours and intricate hand detailing makes Pattachitra a distinctive symbol of Odisha’s cultural legacy.

Commenting on infrastructure development, Mishra said that the impact of the double-engine government is clearly visible in Odisha. He highlighted the Rail Corridor project, under which an estimated budget of Rs 28,000 crores has been earmarked by the Centre. The project aims to connect mineral-rich and industrial regions of the State with major ports, thereby facilitating faster and more economical transportation of coal, iron ore and other minerals. Improved connectivity to ports such as Paradip and Dhamra is set to boost industrial growth, generate employment opportunities, reduce pressure on regular railway traffic and enhance overall logistics efficiency. The initiative is being regarded as a transformative step in Odisha’s economic progress.

Mishra further informed the delegates that the Semiconductor Mission has already been rolled out in Odisha, with several projects underway. Chip manufacturing and packaging units are being set up in Bhubaneswar with investments exceeding Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,600 crores. These projects are expected to create thousands of jobs and strengthen sectors such as electronics, electric vehicles and defence, while also reducing India’s dependence on imported chips. Odisha is steadily emerging as a major technology hub.

On social welfare, Mishra highlighted the success of the Subhadra Women Welfare Scheme, which is empowering women economically across the State. Through Self Help Groups, women are adopting self-employment initiatives and playing a stronger role in both family and society. The scheme is being seen as a significant step towards women’s empowerment.

On the occasion, Mahendra Jina, an official of PIB Odisha, also interacted with the journalists and shared ground-level information on various schemes. The Uttarakhand delegation is being led by Assistant Director, PIB Uttarkhand, Sanjeev Sundriyal.

Later, the delegation also visited the Konark Sun Temple and the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Today’s itinerary also included a visit to Raghuraj Pur, which is a heritage village where everyone living there is an artist. The village is renowned for traditional paintings, something comparable to Uttarakhand’s very own Sipan art.