Workshop on New Education Policy held at SGRR University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: A two-day (19-20 May) Workshop is being organised by the School of Basic & Applied Sciences of Shri Guru Ram Rai University on ‘Curriculum Framework and Implementation of Academic Bank of Credits as per NEP 2020’.

On the first day of the workshop, the specialists emphasised the smooth implementation of the New Education Policy-2020. They said that considerable positive changes can be brought about in the universities by implementing the New Education Policy 2020. These changes will be highly beneficial to the students as well as the universities. They gave a complete outline of holistic development of the students along with critical thinking, creative thinking and good communication skills.

The workshop began today with lighting of the ceremonial lamp jointly by the Keynot Speaker of the Workshop & Dean, School of Life Sciences, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Prof Dr AK Dobriyal, Registrar, SGRR University, Dr Ajay Kumar Khanduri, Workshop Convener & Director Academic, SGRR University, Prof Dr Kumud Saklani.

Prof Dr AK Dobriyal explained how to implement the New Education Policy. He said that, under the New Education Policy, new courses have been designed which is extremely beneficial for the students as well as the universities. The universities must design curriculum which suit the current market demand as explained in the New Education Policy.

Workshop Convener Prof Dr Kumud Saklani said that the University Grants Commission is laying emphasis on implementation of the New Education Policy which is beneficial for all. She asserted that SGRR University is a progressive institution which has already started implementing the New Education Policy.

Co-Convener Dr Arun Kumar, Organizing Secretary of the Workshop and HOD, Botany, Dr Saurabh Guleria also addressed the gathering. The event was anchored by Assistant Professor, School of Basic & Applied Sciences, Shreya Kotnala. Faculty, HODs and Deans of various Schools of SGRR University also attended the Workshop.