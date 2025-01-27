Workshop on spirituality and guidance GSB-ISTD Doon chapter ink MoU

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: The Graduate School of Business ( GSB ) at Tula Institute, in collaboration with ISTD Dehradun Chapter and Dehradun Management Association (DMA), organized a distinguished workshop on the theme “ Spirituality and Governance.” The primary objective of this workshop was to explore the interrelation between spiritual values and governance frameworks, with a specific focus on ethical leadership and decision-making processes within organizational and institutional governance structures.

This academic initiative was led by Arghya Sarkar, Head of GSB , and Lalit Goyal, Associate Professor of GSB , who played a pivotal role in planning and executing the workshop . The event provided a platform to discuss how spiritual principles could significantly contribute to ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability in governance, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness and integrity of governance systems.

A significant highlight of the workshop was the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) between the Graduate School of Business ( GSB ) and ISTD Dehradun Chapter . This agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at promoting collaborative efforts in the areas of leadership development, governance, and human resource management. The MoU will facilitate joint initiatives such as research projects, seminars, workshops, and conferences, all focusing on integrating ethical leadership practices and spiritual principles within organizational governance frameworks.

The MoU signing between GSB and ISTD Dehradun Chapter marks a milestone in fostering collaboration between academia and industry, contributing to the continuous development of leadership programs emphasizing ethical decision-making and governance. This partnership is expected to yield significant outcomes in promoting responsible leadership practices for future generations.

The workshop featured a panel of eminent speakers, each of whom shared valuable insights on the integration of spirituality and governance:

HC Purohit, president, DMA Dehradun and Dean, Doon University, delivered the inaugural address, offering an in-depth analysis of the role of spirituality in governance. He emphasized the critical need for ethical leadership rooted in spiritual values such as integrity, transparency, and accountability. He argued that a value-based approach to governance is essential for promoting sustainable development and ensuring the well-being of all stakeholders within an organization or institution.

Anoop Kumar, president, ISTD Dehradun Chapter and General Manager-HR, BRIDCUL, highlighted the importance of integrating spiritual values into human resource management practices. He discussed how principles like empathy, compassion, and respect for human dignity can strengthen organizational culture and improve employee engagement. His session underscored the importance of HR leaders adopting a holistic approach to leadership that incorporates both professional and ethical considerations into organizational governance.