CM lauds state for being the first to usher in UCC, lists various achievements

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 25 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his Republic Day greetings to the people of Uttarakhand. In his message released on the eve of Republic Day, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the freedom fighters, framers of the Constitution, and state movement leaders. He said that Republic Day is a celebration of the making of our Constitution. It is a reminder of the sacrifices and dedication of our saviours. This occasion inspires us to commit ourselves to the dreams of our patriots and to the fulfillment of our goals. Under the Constitution, it is our responsibility to remain steadfast in our commitment to the fundamental democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government is committed to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, and making Uttarakhand the best state in the country. He noted that the Prime Minister has declared the third decade of the 21st century as the “decade of Uttarakhand,” a statement that has filled the people of the state with new energy and enthusiasm. The state has been receiving unprecedented cooperation from the central government in all sectors for its development.

Dhami also highlighted that the state government is preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, making it the first state in the country to do so. He added that Uttarakhand, as a “Dev Bhoomi” (Land of the Gods), is taking effective steps to preserve its core cultural and religious values.

Directing his attention to the upcoming National Games he said it is helping promote the state ’s sports culture and potential.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the state is creating a favorable environment for industries, attracting investors through policy reforms, with a focus on generating employment. He mentioned that in the past three years, over 19,000 positions in various government departments have been filled, and recruitment processes for remaining vacancies are underway.

He also stated that the enthusiasm shown by investors will lead to an increase in local employment opportunities and help curb migration. The government is working rapidly on promoting religious tourism, along with other forms of tourism. The number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines has seen a significant rise. Efforts are being made under the “Manskhund Mandir Mala Mission” to boost religious tourism in the Kumaon region. In addition, the initiation of the winter pilgrimage is also strengthening the economy through tourism.