Wynberg-Allen School holds 131st Inter-House Athletics Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 16 Oct: Wynberg-Allen School hosted the “131st Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet 2022”, here, on Saturday. The Guest of Honour on the occasion was Ajay Mark, an alumnus from the 70’s. The meet started with an impressive march past by the four houses to the tunes played by the Wynberg-Allen Marching Band.

Himanshi and Anurag Yadav, the school captains, took the oath on behalf of participating athletes. The meet was declared open by the Chief Guest after the march past.

Khenrab Jordan of class 8 created a new record in the shot put event. The following athletes were declared individual champions in their respective divisions: Shivyana KC of Allen House and Veronica John of Powell House in the junior girls’ division, and Tashi Wangchuk of Foy House in the junior boys’ division; as well as Hiranya Jain of Allen House and Aashman Goel of Condon House in the Intermediate division, Aakriti Subedi of Foy House and Shivansh Aggarwal of Condon House in the Senior Division.

The march past cake was awarded jointly to the Condon and Foy Houses. The best turn out cake was awarded to the Allen House. The winner for the Tug-O-War (Boys) was Foy House and, for the girls, Condon House. Foy House was declared the overall Relay winner. Shivansh Aggarwal and Aakriti Subedi were declared the fastest sprinters of the meet for the boys and for the girls, respectively.

The Elizabeth Davenport Trophy for the Best Athlete (Girls) went to Aakriti Subedi of the Foy House. Shivansh Aggarwal of Condon House was awarded the Mike Harrison Trophy for the Best Athlete among Boys. Condon House was declared the Overall Champion at the meet.

Chief Guest Mark awarded the certificates and trophies to the winners. Principal L Tindale congratulated the winners and thanked all the officials, especially Headmaster Pradipt Radcliffe, the physical education department’s Champa, Ajit Kumar, Choying Bhutia, Jagmohan Negi, Sanjay Hatwal, Bodo Mochahary, Tashi Tsering, Samandar Singh and Nisha Sheoran for successfully conducting the meet.

Also present were Jot Singh Gunsola, Rajat Aggarwal, Amit Jaiswal, Praveen Kumar, Rajesh Negi, Mr and Mrs Cornelius, Mr and Mrs Templeton, Michael Sen and Anil Choudhary.