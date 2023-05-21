Yadav, Dhami and Uniyal release tigress in Rajaji Park Reserve

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 20 May: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal visited Rajaji National Park in Motichur range here today. On this occasion, a tigress brought from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve was also released from the enclosure in Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. This tigress had been brought to Rajaji from Corbett Tiger Reserve just two days ago and was kept in a one-hectare enclosure for observation before its release into open forest area.
On this occasion, Bhupender Yadav said the move is part of Rajaji‘s long-term plan to increase the tiger population in the low-density area. It will promote bio-tourism and benefit local communities by generating employment apart from helping in the conservation of biodiversity.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that efforts are being made to make this area of Rajaji National Park a tourism hub. He appealed to the people to visit the park to see the natural beauty here. Today a tigress has been released in the Motichur range of Rajaji National Park. Continuous work is being done in the direction of maintaining balance between ecology and economy and protection and enhancement of the environment.
On this occasion, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Chief Conservator of Forests Anoop Malik, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha were present.
Earlier, yesterday, the Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav had also inaugurated the Pashmina Certification Centre (PCC) at Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that in a boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PCC will provide certification for purity of Pashmina products and absence of prohibited fibre for hassle-free movement of the products from India. The certification of Pashmina products will also help in controlling poaching of Tibetan Antelope for Shahtoosh.
Dehradun, 20 May: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal visited Rajaji National Park in Motichur range here today. On this occasion, a tigress brought from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve was also released from the enclosure in Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. This tigress had been brought to Rajaji from Corbett Tiger Reserve just two days ago and was kept in a one-hectare enclosure for observation before its release into open forest area.
On this occasion, Bhupender Yadav said the move is part of Rajaji‘s long-term plan to increase the tiger population in the low-density area. It will promote bio-tourism and benefit local communities by generating employment apart from helping in the conservation of biodiversity.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that efforts are being made to make this area of Rajaji National Park a tourism hub. He appealed to the people to visit the park to see the natural beauty here. Today a tigress has been released in the Motichur range of Rajaji National Park. Continuous work is being done in the direction of maintaining balance between ecology and economy and protection and enhancement of the environment.
On this occasion, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Chief Conservator of Forests Anoop Malik, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha were present.
Earlier, yesterday, the Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav had also inaugurated the Pashmina Certification Centre (PCC) at Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that in a boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PCC will provide certification for purity of Pashmina products and absence of prohibited fibre for hassle-free movement of the products from India. The certification of Pashmina products will also help in controlling poaching of Tibetan Antelope for Shahtoosh.