Yadav, Dhami and Uniyal release tigress in Rajaji Park Reserve

Yadav

Dhami

Uniyal

Rajaji

Park

tigress

Reserve

Rajaji

Reserve

tigress

Rajaji

Reserve

release

Yadav

Rajaji

Dhami

Rajaji

Park

park

tigress

Rajaji

Park

Yadav

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender, Chief Minister Pushkar Singhand State Forest Minister SubodhvisitedNationalin Motichur range here today. On this occasion, abrought from the forest area of Corbett Tigerwas also released from the enclosure in Motichur forest area ofTiger. Thishad been brought tofrom Corbett Tigerjust two days ago and was kept in a one-hectare enclosure for observation before itsinto open forest area.On this occasion, Bhupendersaid the move is part of‘s long-term plan to increase the tiger population in the low-density area. It will promote bio-tourism and benefit local communities by generating employment apart from helping in the conservation of biodiversity.Chief Minister Pushkar Singhsaid that efforts are being made to make this area ofNationala tourism hub. He appealed to the people to visit theto see the natural beauty here. Today ahas been released in the Motichur range ofNational. Continuous work is being done in the direction of maintaining balance between ecology and economy and protection and enhancement of the environment.On this occasion, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Chief Conservator of Forests Anoop Malik, Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha were present.Earlier, yesterday, the Union Forest Minister Bhupendrahad also inaugurated the Pashmina Certification Centre (PCC) at Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun.Speaking on the occasion, he said that in a boost for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the PCC will provide certification for purity of Pashmina products and absence of prohibited fibre for hassle-free movement of the products from India. The certification of Pashmina products will also help in controlling poaching of Tibetan Antelope for Shahtoosh.