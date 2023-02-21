1,000 model cluster schools to be established in U’khand: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today distributed appointment letters to Assistant Teachers (LT) selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission at the employment fair organised at his official residence, here, today.

Congratulating the newly appointed teachers, the CM said that the responsibility of building a new society has come upon them, which they should discharge with full devotion.

Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the state government is committed to quality education and for this many new schemes are being implemented by the Education Department. Rawat said that as many as 1000 cluster model schools will be established soon in the state.

Rawat said the state government has set the target of becoming a fully literate state by 2024 and a drug-free Uttarakhand by 2025. For this, he called upon the newly appointed assistant teachers to ensure their participation in these campaigns. In order to ensure quality in education, one thousand schools are being made cluster model schools by the education department, in which primary, junior, high school and intermediate schools coming under a three kilometre range would be merged together as cluster schools. With this, on the one hand, the shortage of teachers would be removed, on the other hand, it would be easy to upgrade the schools and provide resources.

Students coming to cluster schools would be given Rs 100 per day as rent. Similarly, 270 schools across the state have been selected under the PMShri scheme, in which, from infrastructure works to library, furniture, smart classes and other facilities and education, funds ranging from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore would be given by the central government.

Rawat said that the students of classes 6 to 12, who get more than 60 percent marks, will be given scholarships ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 3000. For this, the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship Scheme would be started soon. The Education Minister said the state government is providing free text books, note books, school dresses, school bags and shoes to 17 lakh students studying in government schools. In the near future, the government would also give the benefit of this scheme to the students of other aided schools.

Rawat said that, under the National Education Policy-2020, the District Education and Training Institutes (DIET) of the state would be modernised and provided additional resources to promote qualitative improvement and innovation in education. For this, an amount of Rs 5 crores is being given to each DIET by the Central Government. Special training will be arranged for all the teachers through DIETs. Along with this, parents will also be given training in the interest of the students.

Rawat said that, under the National Education Policy-2020, Vidya Samiksha Kendra is being established in the state, for which the Central Government has approved an amount of Rs 5 crores. The work of establishing the Vidya Samiksha Kendra is underway on war footing. It would be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on 27 March at the Directorate General of Education, Dehradun.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General, School Education, Bansidhar Tiwari, Director, Secondary Education, Seema Jaunsari, Additional Director Mahavir Singh Bisht and BS Rawat were among those present on the occasion.