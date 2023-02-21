Central, U’khand Govts committed to creating employment opportunities in remote areas: Modi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela’ held at the Chief Minister’s official residence here, today, via video communication.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his was a new beginning for those who had got their appointment letters and said it is not just a life-changing opportunity but a medium for holistic change. Highlighting the new experiments taking place in the country in the education sector, the Prime Minister noted that most appointees would be serving in the field of education.

He remarked, “The new National Education Policy prepares the youth of India for the new century.” He also called upon the youth of Uttarakhand to take the resolution forward.

Modi said that it had been the constant endeavour of the Union as well as the Uttarakhand government to ensure that every youth gets new opportunities based on his or her interest while getting access to the right medium to move forward. He said that the recruitment campaign in government services is also a step taken in this direction. The Prime Minister noted that lakhs of youth in the country have received their appointment letters from the Central Government in the last few months. He expressed great delight in the fact that Uttarakhand had also become part of this employment campaign. He reminded that such recruitment campaigns are taking place all over the country in BJP-ruled states and union territories on a large scale. He remarked, “I am happy that today Uttarakhand is becoming a part of it.”

The Prime Minister stressed upon breaking free from the old adage that the water and youth of the mountains are of no use to the mountains themselves. He added, “It is the constant endeavour of the UnionGovernment that the youth of Uttarakhand return to their villages. New employment and self-employment opportunities are being created in the hills.” Throwing light on the investments in infrastructure development in Uttarakhand, the PM said that laying of new roads and rail lines is not only boosting connectivity but also creating many more employment opportunities. He claimed said that new job opportunities are being created everywhere and pointed out that the examples of this are construction workers, engineers, raw material industries and shops. He also noted the new opportunities are also being created due to an increase in demand in the transport sector. The Prime Minister pointed out that, earlier, the youth from rural areas of Uttarakhand had to travel to big cities for employment but, today, thousands of youths are working in common service centres providing internet and digital services in villages.

The Prime Minister also felt that the tourism sector in Uttarakhand is expanding as a result of better road, rail and air as well as internet connectivity even in remote areas. Due to this, new tourist sites are now getting reflected on the tourism map and because of this more employment opportunities are being created for the youth nearer to their homes. The Prime Minister highlighted that the Mudra Yojana is playing a crucial role in boosting employment and self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector. He also cited the example of shops, dhabas, guest houses and homestays, and mentioned that loans up to Rs 10 lakh are being provided to such businesses without any guarantee.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat handed over appointment letters to the selected assistant teachers (LT) of 5 subjects at the Chief Minister’s residence here today. Appointment letters are being provided to 1431 assistant teachers under the education department.

Dhami expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inspirational address. He observed that the Prime Minister had a special attachment for Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The state is scaling new heights under his overall guidance and leadership.

Dhami also announced on the occasion that the Mukhyamantri Utthan Yojana and Gyankosh Yojana would soon be started in the state to help students prepare for competitive exams like Civil Services, NDA, CDS, medical and engineering courses, etc. Free coaching facility would be provided to all students who are not able to get coaching for these exams due to financial constraints. Online study material, offline classes, exam related courses, question banks would be made available to the students. Under the Gyankosh scheme, the state government would set up rich libraries in each district using departmental hostels, ashram method schools and other establishments. These libraries would be used by students, teachers and members of the community. A contact centre would be made in the libraries enlisting qualified, experienced and professional lecturers, who would solve the subject related problems related to competitive examinations. In order to make full use of the libraries, empanelment of experts, arrangement of books, infrastructure, etc., would be reviewed by the expert committee.