11 crossings get traffic lights, beautification work in advanced stage in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jul: Several key developmental and beautification projects are now nearing completion in Dehradun under the stewardship of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, ushering in improvements aimed at streamlining urban facilities and enhancing the city’s cultural identity. With an emphasis on showcasing Uttarakhand’s ancient and historical legacy, the district administration has undertaken innovative beautification initiatives at key city junctions including Sai Mandir, Kuthal Gate, and Dilaram Chowk. These works, designed in the traditional Pahari architectural style, are currently in their final stages and seek to visually represent the region’s distinct cultural characteristics.

Motivated by the Chief Minister’s vision for urban improvement, the district administration has simultaneously pushed forward plans to ease traffic congestion across Dehradun city. At prominent junctions such as Kuthal Gate and Sai Mandir, slip roads and roundabouts are being developed and expanded with a view to improving traffic flow. These works are expected to be completed shortly.

The district administration has also claimed that a major initiative to enhance traffic management and public safety is also underway. Acting on directives issued by the District Magistrate, traffic lights have now been installed at 11 major junctions across Dehradun. These include Maharana Pratap Chowk, Nalapani Chowk, Mothorawala, IT Park, and Transport Nagar, with works at Premnagar Chowk, Sudhowala Chowk, Rangadwala, Dhulkote Tiraaha, Selaqui Bazaar Tiraaha, and Dakpathar Tiraaha expected to conclude soon.

In addition, for the first time in five years, police CCTV surveillance at key traffic intersections has been fully integrated, enabling effective real-time monitoring and reinforcing the administration’s commitment to road safety and efficient traffic governance.

To bolster these efforts, the District Magistrate has allocated Rs 10 crores from the Smart City budget to support new construction and beautification endeavours within the city. Art installations portraying local traditions, historic movements, religious landmarks, and the legacy of statehood agitationists are being erected at prominent roadways and intersections. These artworks ostensibly aim to offer tourists a unique window into Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage while enriching the urban landscape for residents.