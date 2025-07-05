Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat reviews preparations with Dept Officials

2-day Brainstorming Session to strengthen Cooperative Sector in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jul: In a significant move to strengthen and expand the cooperative sector in Uttarakhand, a two-ay “Manthan” (brainstorming) session will be organised on 8 & 9 July. The session aims to develop concrete strategies for making cooperative banks and multi-purpose cooperative societies (MPAX) more robust and user-friendly. The event will also focus on implementing key targets set during the recently held national-level cooperative conference in Delhi.

The brainstorming session will witness participation from all levels of the Cooperative Department — from district to state level. Department officials have been directed to ensure thorough preparations for the successful conduct of the event.

Minister of Cooperation Dr Dhan Singh Rawat held a review meeting with department officials at his official residence today. During the meeting, he discussed in detail various initiatives to expand the cooperative network across the state. Dr Rawat emphasised that a comprehensive roadmap will be developed to transform Uttarakhand into a model cooperative state. He directed officials to organise the two-day Manthan session to deliberate on self-employment generation, holistic rural development, and strengthening of cooperative institutions.

Dr Rawat noted that during the recent “Manthan Conference” organised by the Union Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi, several national-level goals were outlined for cooperative development. The upcoming session in Uttarakhand will aim to create an actionable implementation plan aligned with these national goals.

Key focus areas of the session will include:

Integration of the Vibrant Villages Programme with cooperative systems.

Establishment of a Tribhuwan Cooperative University Campus in the state.

Enhancing operational and service capabilities of cooperative banks and MPAX institutions.

Promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment at the grassroots through cooperatives.

Mandatory participants in the session will include Assistant and Deputy Registrars from all districts, Managing Directors and General Managers of State and District Cooperative Banks, and Secretaries of Cooperative Societies.

The review meeting was attended by Cooperation Secretary BVRC Purushottam, Registrar of Cooperatives Mehrban Singh Bisht, and other senior officials of the department.

“The brainstorming session is being organised to expand the cooperative sector in the state. It will also chart out strategies for implementing the Central Government’s agenda and for strengthening cooperative institutions,” declared Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.