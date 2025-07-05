Bhumesh Bharti presents “Aerial Vistas of Uttarakhand” to Minister Ganesh Joshi

Garhwal Post Bureau
Dehradun, 3 Jul: Senior photographer Bhumesh Bharti called on Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today. He presented the minister his coffee table book, titled “Aerial Vistas of Uttarakhand”. The book showcases the breathtaking natural beauty of Uttarakhand through stunning aerial photography. Senior journalist Satish Sharma was also present on the occasion.
Minister Ganesh Joshi appreciated the creative work and remarked that the book beautifully captures Uttarakhand’s scenic landscapes and iconic destinations from a rare aerial perspective. He stated that such artistic initiatives play a vital role in promoting the state’s immense tourism potential. The Minister also extended his best wishes to Bharti for his continued creative pursuits and contributions in highlighting the visual heritage of Uttarakhand.