“Mil Ke Chalo” – Celebratory Launch of People’s Songs Collection by IPTA at Doon Library

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jul: A special event was organised by the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) at the Doon Library on 1 July to launch “Mil Ke Chalo”, a collection of powerful people’s songs compiled by Dharmanand Ladai. The event brought together noted poets, artists, and cultural activists who celebrated the spirit of resistance and collective voice through songs of struggle.

Renowned people’s poet Dr Atul Sharma, speaking at the event, said that he has drawn inspiration not from academic institutions, but from grassroots people’s movements. “Before being a poet or a writer, I consider myself an activist,” he stated. Dr Sharma shared personal experiences from the Emergency era, the “Save the Rivers” movement, and the Uttarakhand statehood movement, in which his songs played a significant role in mobilising public sentiment. He also recited two of his widely recognised songs — “Do Sahi Ka Saath” and “Nadi Tu Behti Rehna”.

The anthology “Mil Ke Chalo” includes around 100 people’s songs written by legendary voices such as Shailendra, Kaifi Azmi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Prem Dhawan, Safdar Hashmi, Narendra Singh Negi, Dr Atul Sharma, Girda, Zahoor Alam, and many others. The book has been published by Kavya Prakashan, Rishikesh.

The book was formally released by Indrajeet Singh, Dr Atul Sharma, Rajesh Saklani, and VK Dobhal. The event was hosted by Hariom Pali, with the programme opened by Doon Library’s Nicholas, supported by Chandrashekhar Tiwari.

Author Indrajeet Singh highlighted the lasting impact of people’s songs, saying they permeate deep into the public consciousness. He referenced how revolutionary songs influenced even the iconic lyricist Shailendra, who penned “Har Zor Zulm Ki Takkar Mein Hadtal Hamara Naara Hai”.

Poet Rajesh Saklani noted that protest songs are not unique to India; similar powerful lyrics are found in the United States and other parts of the world. He cited several examples and even discussed the influence of such songs on Indian cinema.

VK Dobhal shared insights on the significance of people’s songs and the role of IPTA in preserving and promoting such art.

The musical highlight of the event included performances of Dr Atul Sharma’s stirring compositions “Ek Uthta Hua Bas Charan Chahiye” and “Zinda Logon Mein Zara Apne Ko Bhi Jod De”, sung by Satish Dholakhandi and Gajendra Nautiyal. Several young artists also performed various people’s songs, adding a vibrant and hopeful energy to the celebration.

The programme was attended by a large gathering, including notable writers and artists such as Samdarshi Barthwal, short story writer Rekha Sharma, poet Ranjana Sharma, Devendra Kandpal, Arun Asafal, Rakesh Pant, Ashok Akela, Vikram Pundir, Shadab Ali, Prem Sahil, and many others.