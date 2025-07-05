BJP leader Ravindra Jugran calls on CM Dhami, raises concerns of unemployed youth

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jul: Senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today and held detailed discussions on several contemporary issues, with a special focus on matters concerning educated and trained unemployed youth in Uttarakhand.

Jugran apprised the Chief Minister of the pending examination results conducted by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) and the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). He pointed out that due to various legal complications, many exam results remain sub judice in court, causing prolonged delays and uncertainty for the candidates.

He further emphasised the urgent need for timely submission of requisitions (adhiyachans) by various government departments to the respective commissions against the large number of vacant posts, so that recruitment processes can move forward without unnecessary delay.

Another key issue raised by Jugran was the performance and effectiveness of government advocates in the High Court. He observed that, in many cases, weak and lacklustre representation by government counsel has led to significant delays in justice delivery.

Jugran suggested that a comprehensive review meeting be convened involving both recruitment commissions and the departments concerned to address these issues holistically and expedite the resolution of pending matters.

He later stated that the Chief Minister has assured him appropriate action will be taken, and a review meeting will be convened shortly to accelerate progress on these critical issues.