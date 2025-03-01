1317 LT teachers to be appointed within a month: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: A total of 1,317 assistant teachers (LT) selected by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission will be appointed within a month. These teachers will be given priority postings in remote schools of the state. The departmental officers have been instructed to complete all necessary preparations promptly.

The state’s School Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, informed the media today that LT teachers will be appointed in government schools located in remote areas of the hilly districts within a month. He stated that the final selection result for 1,317 LT teachers across various subjects has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission.

Subject-wise Selection Breakdown: Mathematics: 153; General Subjects: 237; Science: 197; Commerce: 15; Sanskrit: 21; Urdu: 1; English: 164; Hindi: 179; Arts: 229; Music: 8; Home Science: 13; Physical Education: 100.

Dr Rawat emphasised that all selected teachers will be mandatorily posted in the remote and difficult-to-reach schools of Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

Districts for First Posting are: Garhwal Division – Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri, Tehri, and Uttarkashi; Kumaon Division – Pithoragarh, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Almora. Additionally, remote schools in Chakrata Block (Dehradun district) and Okhalkanda Block (Nainital district) will also receive these teachers.

The Secondary Education Department had initially sent a requisition for 1,544 vacant LT teacher posts to the Service Selection Commission. Out of these, 1,317 positions have been finalised, while the remaining posts will be filled after the resolution of a court case.

Dr Rawat reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring 100% teacher appointments in the schools of hilly areas to enhance the quality of education. He emphasised that these appointments will strengthen the local education system and prevent students from having to travel far for education.