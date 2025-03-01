Youth should come forward to make India a world leader: Koshyari

‘Rashtrawad 2.0’ begins at Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: A Youth Parliament session started today, titled ‘Rashtrawad 2.0’ at Graphic Era to provide information about parliamentary proceedings to the youth. Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on the occasion that the youth will have to come forward and work to make the country a world leader.

He was addressing the Rashtrawad 2.0 National Youth Parliament and Model United Nations as the Chief Guest at Graphic Era Hill University. Giving the example of the Maha Kumbh, he said that seeing half of the country’s population participating in this confluence showed how much strength India’s ancient culture has even today. While sharing his initial experiences, he said that there is no other option for success in life except hard work. Koshyari told the youth that, to make the country strong, it is necessary to have unity in diversity.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Prof Rakesh Kumar Sharma asked the youth to participate in other activities along with education. Supreme Court advocate Ayush Kaushik gave detailed information to the students about the policies and functioning of the United Nations.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Naresh Bansal via a video message called upon the students to participate in such activities.

In the competition, the youth displayed political and social wisdom on agendas like One Nation-One Election, Waqf Amendment Bill, terrorism and Islamophobia, secularism with special emphasis on hate speech. In the competition, students were seen in the roles of Prime Minister, Speaker, Ministers, Leader of Opposition and other MPs.

The programme was organized by the Youth Parliament Society of Graphic Era Hill University in collaboration with the School of Law, School of Commerce, Management and Computing. HOD, School of Law, Dr Vivek Goyal along with teachers Dr Manya Gupta, Harshit Singh Jadaun, Divyansh Vashishtha, Stuti Bhandari, Himanshi Bhatia, Rakesh Tiwari and students were present at the programme. It was hosted by Manisha Malkani.