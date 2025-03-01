‘Innovation Festival 2025’ begins at UCOST

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: The ‘Innovation Festival 2025’ was inaugurated today at the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), marking a significant celebration of National Mathematics Day with expert lectures and interactive sessions.

The event featured Dr Milli Pant, Head of the Joint Faculty, Department of Mathematics and Scientific Computing, IIT Roorkee, as the keynote speaker. The second speaker, Dr Sankalp Jain, Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, delivered an insightful lecture on mental health.

Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, welcomed the august gathering highlighting mathematics’ role in India’s traditional knowledge system and its significance across various fields.

Dr Milli Pant’s informative session on “History and Contemporary Trends in Mathematics” delved into India’s rich mathematical heritage, covering Vedic scriptures, Sulba Sutras, Pingala’s Chandrashastra, Aryabhata’s contributions, and Brahmagupta’s algebraic principles. She further elaborated on mathematics’ role in career opportunities, stock markets, artificial intelligence, and data science, stressing the need for skill development through Vedic mathematics and teacher training programmes.

Following this, Dr Sankalp Jain’s lecture on mental health drew parallels between Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) and mental well-being. He discussed the impact of lifestyle, diet, and self-awareness on mental health, emphasising the interconnectedness of thoughts, behaviour, and habits. During the session, students engaged in a Q&A session in which Dr Jain provided insights into mental health challenges and possible solutions.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, inspired the young minds with his insightful address and shared his thoughts on the significance of the Innovation Festival and the expert lectures conducted as part of the event.

This event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 300 students from institutions like Graphic Era University, Dev Bhoomi University, Junior High School Dhulkot, and Government College Kharakhet, Dehradun.

As part of the festival, a painting competition on the theme “Science and Innovation for a Viksit Bharat” and a poster competition on innovative ideas were also organised.

To commemorate the occasion, an Innovation Exhibition was set up at the Regional Science Centre, where various institutions showcased their projects and innovations. The festival brought together students, teachers, institutional representatives, scientists, and stakeholders from different academic and research backgrounds.

The programme was hosted by Jagriti Uniyal, Scientific Officer, UCOST.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Piyush Joshi, Senior Scientific Officer, UCOST. The programme also witnessed the presence of UCOST officials and RSC staff.