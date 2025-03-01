MaxCity VoW Lit Fest: Celebrating India’s Connection with the World

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi

Mumbai, 27 Feb: In its 9th Edition this year, Valley of Words (VoW) collaborates for the first edition of the MaxCity VoW literature festival set to roll out in Mumbai on 1 and 2 March at the historic National Gallery of Modern Art and Kitab Khana.

MaxCity VoW litfest is a coming together of the experience of Valley of Words Literature and Art festival, led by Dr Sanjeev Chopra, and the energy of Max City, led by Probal DasGupta and their respective teams.

The theme of the festival is ‘Issues that Engage us as a Nation’. “In a world connected by technology, trade, maritime issues, wars, history and economics, India is at the interstices of opportunities and challenges. Mumbai, a prominent seaport, is India’s gateway to the world and a platform for deliberations on books and ideas,” stated Probal DasGupta of Max City.

The literature festival includes former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, whose recent book ‘How India Scaled Mount G20’, makes its much-awaited Mumbai release. The other book releases include AVM Arjun Subramanian’s book, ‘Shooting Straight’, former army commander Lt Gen YK Joshi’s book, ‘Who Dares Wins’, and KV Ramesh’s book, ‘Lights, Camera, War!’. Joshi was awarded the Vir Chakra in the Kargil war. The fest features another gallantry award winner and author – Rear Admiral SK Gupta, Mahavir Chakra winner in the 1971 war.

Celebrated authors such as Amish Tripathi, Sanjeev Sanyal, TS Tirumurti, Sanjeev Chopra, Smriti Ravindra, Shabnam Minwalla, Probal DasGupta, food writer Rashmi Uday Singh, Hindol Sengupta and publishers Milee Aashwarya, Pramod Kapoor, senior journalists Sandeep Unnithan, Tamal Bandopadhyay will speak at the festival. Alongside are governance experts such as Brijesh Singh and Ashwini Bhide and well-known personalities such as Lt Gen PS Pannu, Senior Advisor to Space (SIA), columnist Commodore Srikant Kesnur, historian Shiv Kunal Verma, actor Avantika Akerkar and mythologist E Banerjee, who complete a versatile group. Cdr Abhilash Tomy, the first Indian to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world under sail, will also speak at the litfest.

Iti Nritya, an initiative by Valley of Words, continues its mission to nurture and support the next generation of Indian classical dancers here too. In collaboration with MaxCity, Valley of Words will present two exceptional performances at the renowned Jehangir Art Gallery, on both days of the fest: Vikiraj Kadale – a gifted Bharatanatyam dancer, and Kirti Kurande – a talented Kathak dancer. Iti Nritya Curator Shalini Rao tells us, “VoW Iti Nritya has become a distinguished platform for dancers aged 18 to 25, showcasing diverse classical dance forms. This event promises an unforgettable experience, highlighting the passion, discipline, and artistry that define India’s classical dance heritage.”

The idea behind the lit fest as explained by Dr Sanjeev Chopra is, “The MaxCity VoW Litfest is a unique amalgam of litterateurs, defence and governance experts coming together to talk about an India that is carving out a salient place for itself as an emerging nation. A nation confident about itself and extending its support to the Global South.” He adds, “The sessions on the role of navy in Blue Waters along with the changing profile of our cities including Mumbai makes it absolutely relevant in the current context.”