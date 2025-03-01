CAs elect office-bearers of Dehradun Branch

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Feb: The Dehradun branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has elected the following office bearers for 2025-26 through the election process:

CA Parimal Patat has been declared the Chairman of the Managing Committee of the Dehradun branch. President CA Parimal Patat has assured that he will strive to make progress for his association’s members.

Other office bearers who were elected are: CA Jasmeet Singh Choudhary, Vice-Chairman; CA Ankit Gupta, Secretary; CA Saheb Anand, Treasurer; CA Pranay Seth, Chairman- CICASA; CA Arvind Singh Rawat, Vice-Chairman-CICASA.