2-day National Conference on heart-related issues in women begins today in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 February, 2026: A two-day national conference focusing on heart-related issues in women will be held in Dehradun on 21– 22 February under the aegis of the Cardiological Society of India (Uttarakhand Chapter). The conference will be attended by leading national and international doctors.

Prof Satyendra Tewari, President-elect of the Cardiological Society of India, said while addressing media at the Uttaranchal Press Club, here that the Pink Council—an initiative of CSI—has officially launched the Women’s Heart Health Initiative, a national movement aimed at addressing the growing yet under-recognised burden of cardiovascular disease in women.

The National Convener of Pink Council, Prof Roopali Khanna, said that heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women, yet it is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. Indian women often develop cardiovascular disease at a younger age, with a higher burden of risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, central obesity, dyslipidaemia, and metabolic syndrome.

The initiative focuses on early prevention, identification of gender-specific risk factors, and multidisciplinary care, including cardio-oncology, pregnancy-related heart disease, and metabolic risk unique to women.

Dr Preeti Sharma, Organising Secretary, said it is a 2-day conference that aims to promote women-centric research, discuss their health issues, and educate the public to ensure timely and equitable cardiovascular care for women.

Dr Bhanu Duggal, Organising Chairperson, said the Pink Council Conference serves as a platform not only for scientific exchange but also an opportunity to collaborate with eminent cardiologists across India to improve the cardiovascular care for women.

Dr Mahapaekar Mashhadi, Senior cardiologist at Apollo, Ahmedabad, Dr Roopali Khanna Prof, Cardiology, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, Prof Satyendra Tewari, President elect, CSI Department of Cardiology, SGPGIMS, Dr Preeti Sharma, Director, Cardiology, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Dehradun, Dr Punish Sadana, Director, Cardiology, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Dehradun, were also present at the press conference.