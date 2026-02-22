Festival symbolises confluence of nature, tradition & progress: Gov

Vasantotsav to begin at Lok Bhavan, Dehradun, from 27 Feb

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Feb: A curtain raiser for Vasantotsav–2026 was organised at the Lok Bhavan, here, on Friday. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) shared detailed information about the three-day Vasantotsav–2026, which will commence at the Lok Bhavan on 27 February.

He informed media that Bhojpatra (Himalayan Birch) has been selected for the special postal cover this year. The Vasantotsav/Flower Exhibition will remain open to the general public free of cost from 1 to 6 p.m. on 27 February, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 28 February and 1 March.

The Governor stated that Vasantotsav, organised at Lok Bhavan, has in recent years become an important part of Uttarakhand’s cultural, economic, and environmental identity. The festival symbolises the confluence of nature, tradition, and progress and serves as a major attraction for the public, tourists, and nature lovers.

He emphasised that the festival provides a strong platform for local products, handicrafts, traditional arts, and agriculture-based products. It offers artisans, farmers, women self-help groups, and young entrepreneurs opportunities for showcasing and marketing their products, thereby promoting self-employment and strengthening the local economy.

The Governor highlighted that the expanding area under floriculture cultivation and the state’s favourable climate have opened new possibilities in the floriculture sector. Flower processing and value-added products are contributing to farmers’ income growth, while such events also promote flower tourism, creating employment opportunities.

He noted that flowers hold a special place in Indian culture and that the spring season symbolises creativity and renewal. In mountainous and border areas, floriculture is generating new avenues for income and strengthening the self-reliant economy. Spiritually, flowers represent devotion, purity, and gratitude.

Present at the curtain raiser were Secretary (Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare) SN Pandey, Additional Secretary to the Governor, Reena Joshi, Director, Horticulture, SL Semwal, Joint Director, Information, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, and Joint Director, Horticulture, Dr Ratan Kumar.

Major Attractions of Vasantotsav–2026

The festival will feature 15 main competition categories comprising 55 sub-categories, with first, second, and third prizes. A total of 165 awards will be presented to winners on March 1, 2026, following the jury’s decision.

Competitions will include cut flowers, potted plant management, loose flower management, bonsai, cactus and succulents terrarium, honey, hanging pots, rangoli, and painting competitions for school children (5–18 years), specially-abled participants, and others.

For the first time, a Hydroponic Cultivation Technology Demonstration Competition will include soil-less techniques.

The Department of Economics at Doon University will publish a book on flower economics, covering production, processing, and marketing.

Uttarakhand Technical University has developed an app to record visitor footfall and capture their emotional impressions during the event.

More than 30 state departments will participate, including the Horticulture Department, research institutions, agricultural universities, boards, and corporations.

Cultural evenings of one hour each will be organised on February 27 and 28. Additionally, local cultural performances from various districts will be held during the daytime on all three days.

For the first time, a live demonstration of Rhythmic Yoga will be presented by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, Dehradun, and Niramaya Yogam Research Foundation, Haridwar.

Bands from the Indian Military Academy, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), PAC, Pipe Band, and Home Guards will be key attractions.

A themed food court, titled “Millets & Flavours of Uttarakhand” will showcase quality stalls featuring millets and traditional Uttarakhand cuisine.

A stamp exhibition and an art gallery displaying paintings will also be organised.

Special Highlights (First-Time Initiatives)

This year’s theme, “Floral Healing: Nature’s Path to Well-Being,” emphasises mental, physical, and social wellness through nature and flowers.

Special focus will be given to the cultural, historical, and medicinal significance of Bhojpatra. The venue décor, exhibitions, mementos, literature, and activities will align with this theme.

Governor’s Awards will be conferred upon:

3 outstanding farmers; 3 outstanding women farmers; 3 leading young entrepreneurs/startups contributing significantly to agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

Themed painting competitions for school children will cover: Floral Healing: Nature’s Path to Well-Being, Bhojpatra Tree,

Cultural richness and heritage of Uttarakhand.

Departmental stalls will promote high-quality dragon fruit and kiwi produced in the state.