2 retired Administrative Officers from Pauri District join BJP

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar, 20 Sep: The BJP received a significant boost in the Pabau Mandal of the Srinagar Assembly constituency when two senior retired officials, who served for many years in the administrative and development sectors of Pauri Garhwal district, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhagwati Prasad Pokhriyal, a resident of Pokhri village in Pabau Block, and Dinesh Singh Rawat, a resident of Chhani village, formally joined the BJP.

Bhagwati Prasad Pokhriyal had served as a Senior Chief Administrative Officer in the Tourism Department of Pauri Garhwal district, while Dinesh Singh Rawat retired as an Assistant Development Officer in the Panchayati Raj Department. Given their extensive experience in administration and development, their decision to join the BJP was described as a significant development for the Pabau region.

Both retired officers expressed their confidence in the ongoing development initiatives in the Srinagar Assembly constituency and the efforts being made to extend development schemes to remote areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwati Prasad Pokhriyal said that Cabinet Minister and Srinagar MLA Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has been making continuous efforts to ensure that development schemes reach remote villages of the Srinagar Assembly constituency. He said that, impressed by the pace of development, joining the BJP was a matter of happiness and pride for him.

Dinesh Singh Rawat said that the expansion of sports facilities for young people, construction of stadiums, and development of religious and spiritual sites in the region were notable initiatives. He said that the combination of development and spiritual consciousness represented an important step towards the overall development of the area.

Both said that, in accordance with their experience and capabilities, they would continue to contribute to public service and development initiatives in the future.

Pabau Mandal MLA Representative Gulab Singh Bisht, Mandal Vice-President Ganga Singh Bisht, and other party workers were present on the occasion.