2 suspended qanungos demoted for using private person to get revenue record work done

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 7 Mar: Nainital district administration has taken strict action after serious allegations were proved that revenue record-related work was being carried out through a private person. Acting on the findings of a departmental inquiry, two currently suspended Registrar Qanungos have been demoted from their posts.

The order of punishment was issued after a departmental investigation conducted on the instructions of District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Rayal established the charges against the officials.

According to administrative records, Registrar Qanungos Bhupesh Chand and Arjun Singh Bisht were accused of getting statutory duties associated with their posts carried out through private and unauthorised persons. Considering the seriousness of the issue, a preliminary inquiry was conducted as per rules, following which departmental proceedings were initiated.

During the inquiry, the investigating officer examined documentary evidence, official records and statements of the persons concerned. On the basis of this material, it was established that both officials had taken the assistance of a private person, in carrying out revenue-related work. The inquiry report concluded that the charges against the two officers were fully proved.

In their replies to the show-cause notices, the officials admitted that they had taken assistance from a private person due to heavy workload and pressure arising from pending cases. However, the administration clarified that workload cannot justify the transfer of statutory powers under any circumstances. Allowing a private individual to be involved in revenue record work is against the rules and poses a serious threat to the confidentiality and reliability of government records.

The administration treated the act as a serious misconduct, gross negligence in the discharge of official duties and an illegal transfer of government powers. While deciding the punishment, the authorities considered several aspects, including the sensitive nature of the post, the seriousness of the act and the fact that the officials had admitted to the charges.

In view of these circumstances, the administration ordered that both officials, namely Bhupesh Chand and Arjun Singh Bisht, be demoted from their present posts and placed in lower positions with a reduced pay scale. The order states that the punishment will come into immediate effect and will be recorded in their service books. It was also clarified that this order will not affect any separate criminal or vigilance proceedings that may be initiated in the matter.

It may also be reminded here that it is not the first such case where services of private persons was found to be used for official work related to record keeping. So far the administration has been found to be lax in taking serious action against this practice.