Gov releases U’khand Gramin Bank’s Coffee Table Book

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Mar: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) released the coffee table book, “Summits: The Journey of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank”, at the Lok Bhavan, here, today.

On this occasion, he congratulated all the officers and employees of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank for this important initiative.

“Summits: The Journey of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank” briefly presents the journey from the legacy of Regional Rural Banks that began in 1983 to the formation of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank in 2012. It highlights the bank’s growth, financial inclusion efforts, technological innovations, empowerment of self-help groups and women entrepreneurs, along with its achievements and vision for the future.

The Governor said that systematic documentation of an institution’s journey is extremely important. It not only preserves the achievements of the past but also clarifies the direction for the future. He expressed confidence that the coffee table book published by Uttarakhand Gramin Bank will effectively present the bank’s proud journey since its establishment, its achievements, and its contributions to society.

The Governor noted that Uttarakhand is a mountainous state where geographical conditions can often be challenging. In such regions, ensuring that banking services reach the last person is extremely important. In this direction, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank has done commendable work by connecting people in rural areas to the formal banking system.

He added that through such publications, the work and achievements of the bank should be communicated to a wider audience. He suggested that the coffee table book be shared with public representatives, district officials, and people associated with self-help groups in the state so that they can better understand the bank’s role and contributions.

Appreciating the initiative of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, the Governor said that the coffee table book will not only serve as a strong document of the bank’s glorious journey but will also act as a source of inspiration for society.

On the occasion, Chairman Hari Har Patnaik, GM (Administration) Amita Raturi, GM (Network) Bharti Naudiyal, GM (Network & Audit) Rajeev Prakash, and GM (Vigilance & IT) Ashish Gupta, along with other officials of Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, were among those present.