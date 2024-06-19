27th ICPSU Carrom Tournament begins at THDCIL, Tehri Complex

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 18 Jun: The 27th Inter Central Power Sector Undertakings (ICPSU) Carrom Tournament commenced today amidst great enthusiasm at THDC India Limited’s Tehri Project in Tehri. Organised under the banner of the Power Sports Control Board (PSCB) under the Ministry of Power (MOP), the event promises five days of thrilling matches and spirited competitions, scheduled from 18 to 22 June.

RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, expressed his appreciation of the participation by 12 teams representing various entities within the Power Sector viz. Ministry of Power(MOP), Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB), National Hydro Electric Power Corporation(NHPC), Grid India, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. (REC), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and host team THDC India Limited (THDCIL).

Vishnoi emphasised the importance of the tournament in fostering unity, healthy competition and sportsmanship among participants. He encouraged all players to uphold the values of fair play and camaraderie, underscoring how such events provide a platform for employees to showcase their talents beyond their professional roles.

Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), inaugurated this 5 day tournament in the presence of LP Joshi, ED (Tehri Complex), and other senior officers of THDCIL. Addressing the audience, Singh underscored the significance of sports in promoting national integration and instilling the spirit of Patriotism. He urged all the participants to actively support and participate in such initiatives. Singh emphasized the pivotal role of sports in promoting holistic employee development and enhancing workplace morale. He highlighted the tournament as not merely a sporting event but a testament to the power sector’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence.

“Sports serve as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds under one roof,” remarked Singh. “Events like the ICPSU Carrom Tournament not only encourage physical fitness but also cultivate qualities such as discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship among participants.”

He urged all participants to embrace the values of fair play and mutual respect throughout the tournament, reflecting the core ethos of the power sector. He expressed confidence that the event would not only showcase exceptional sporting prowess but also strengthen bonds within the industry. The first day of the tournament also witnessed mesmerising cultural performances at the Tehri Project.

LP Joshi, Executive Director (Tehri Complex), delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting players from participating CPSUs, and Dr AN Tripathy, GM (HR & A, CC), delivered the thank-you note.