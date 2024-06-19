BJP will create history by winning bypolls with record votes: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today claimed that the party will create history by winning both seats in the byelections with record votes. Bhatt was interacting with the media persons on an informal basis at the BJP State Headquarters here today. He claimed the public is sure to put its stamp of approval for the Lotus (election symbol of BJP) to ensure development of their area, because the balloon of lies created by the INDI Alliance already was busted. Referring to the allegations made by the Congress that BJP has fielded an outsider in Manglaur (BJP has fielded Kartar Singh Bhadana from here who was born in Haryana and has only recently joined the BJP after quitting BSP), Bhatt claimed that everyone becomes the party’s own man after joining BJP, but Congress treats its own leaders as strangers.

The BJP State President emphasised that the results of the Lok Sabha elections have once again proved that there is no alternative to the BJP in Uttarakhand. The opposition tried to establish the notion in the general elections that their alliance would come to power in the country. But after the decision of the public, it has become crystal clear that they are very happy with the development work done in the country and the state under the guidance of Modi and the leadership of Dhami in Uttarakhand. The people here are well aware that this election is the election of a representative who will fulfil the aspirations of regional development. Also, they are aware that only the representative of BJP will be able to coordinate with the double engine government and ensure all-round development in his assembly constituency. He termed the allegations of being an outsider candidate as irritational and said that the issueless, thoughtless and organisation-less Congress does not get any strong candidate anywhere inside or outside the party. As far as BJP is concerned, it accepts all the people who join the BJP on an equal term and for this reason, here a capable and strong candidate is put up without any discrimination. Claiming victory on both the seats, he said that on the Badrinath seat, the BJP has an outgoing MLA in the form of Rajendra Bhandari, so the people there will vote for taking forward the development works in the double engine government. Regarding the Manglaur seat, he said that after the formation of the state, for the first time, the BJP will create history by winning this seat. The people of Manglaur want development of the region, so this time the rumour and the claim that the opposition will form the government will not work. The Congress’s strategy of spreading confusion in the Lok Sabha elections has also failed, so the BJP will win both the seats of these by-elections with a huge majority.