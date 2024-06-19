Cong discusses strategy for bypolls in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: The Congress today held an important meeting at its State Headquarters regarding the preparations and strategy for Badrinath and Manglaur Assembly byelections under the chairmanship of the state president Karan Mahara. The presidents of all the frontal organisations, various cells of the state Congress participated.

In this closed-door meeting aimed at ensuring victory of party candidates in both the assembly byelections, PCC Chief Karan Mahara sought suggestions from all the frontal organisations and assigned them various responsibilities based on the suggestions. There was a wide-ranging discussion on the strategy for the victory of party candidates Qazi Nizamuddin from Manglaur and Lakhpat Butola from Badrinath.

Addressing the party leaders, Mahara stressed that it was the responsibility of every party leader and worker to work hard in a united manner towards ensuring victory of the party candidates. He also stated that the responsibility for the byelections has been handed over to the senior leaders of the party.

Mahara said that it was also discussed what kind of needs all the frontal organisations and affiliated organisations of the party have and what are the expectations of the party from them. Mahara said that the Congress party will fight the by-elections with full might and register its victory.

It may be recalled that only yesterday Congress announced the names of candidates for the Badrinath and Manglaur assembly by-elections. The polling on these two seats is due to be held on 10 July.