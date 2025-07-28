3 crucial land files missing from Rishikesh Tehsildar’s Office

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 25 Jul: Three important land-related files have gone missing from the Tehsil office in Rishikesh. These files are linked to land purchased by Aditya Khosla, Smriti Khosla, and Aarti Khosla in the area of Mauza Barkotmafi. An investigation into the matter is currently going on at the Tehsil office.

During the investigation, officials found that the mutation (dakhil kharij) case files numbered 5270, 3238, and 3210 from the year 2007 are missing.

It was also found that this issue had come to light earlier as well. At that time, in October 2024, a complaint was made at Rishikesh police station by Nisha Naithani, Reader of the Tehsildar Court.

However, no proper action was taken by the police on that complaint. Because of this, senior officers have now ordered the Tehsildar to file a new complaint.

Based on those orders, the Tehsildar’s office has once again requested the police station in Rishikesh to register an FIR and take legal action.