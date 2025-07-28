KV Kotdwar inaugurated by Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 25 Jul: At the inauguration ceremony of Kendriya Vidyalaya located in Kanvghati, Kotdwar, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan lit the ceremonial lamp and formally inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.

Congratulating the selected students and their parents on this occasion, Khanduri Bhushan said, “The commencement of a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kotdwar marks a new milestone in the region’s education system. This school will not only provide quality education but will also generate new employment opportunities in the surrounding areas.”

She stated that out of the 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas approved last year by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kotdwar’s school is the first to become operational – a historic moment for the region. She extended special thanks to Prime Minister Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for making this possible.

Highlighting Kotdwar’s military significance as the main training centre of the Garhwal Rifles and the longstanding demand for such a school for nearly two decades, she recalled that after becoming MLA in 2022, she had promised to bring the Kendriya Vidyalaya to Kotdwar. She stated that due to encroachment on the previously allotted land and subsequent search for an alternative site, the project faced delays. On her request, Chief Minister Dhami amended state policies and implemented a free land transfer policy, which facilitated the school’s establishment. She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and various institutions and ex-servicemen who supported this initiative.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Tree in Mother’s Name’ campaign, Khanduri Bhushan also planted a sapling in the school premises and urged parents and children to pledge their commitment towards environmental conservation.

Principal Manisha Makheja of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kotdwar expressed gratitude to Khanduri Bhushan, crediting her persistent efforts and strong willpower for bringing this significant gift to the region, which will usher in a new era of educational development.

The event was attended by SDM, Kotdwar, Sohan Saini, Kamal Negi, Jitendra Negi, Rajendra Bisht, Rajat Bhatt, Pramod Keshthwal, Rajneesh Bebni, Rameshwari Devi, Shashikant Keshthwal, Hari Singh Pundir, Rajiv Dabral, Manish Bhatt, Kuber Jalal, Jai Kishan, Subhash Jakhmola, Jonty Dhuliya, Rajiv Baluni, Ashu Negi and other distinguished guests. The programme was conducted by Priyanka Tiwari.