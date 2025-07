Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Jul: Air Marshal Balakrishnan Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to national security, strategic challenges, the role of the Air Force in mountainous regions, and the contribution of the Air Force in disaster management.