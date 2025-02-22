3-day International Conference begins at Graphic Era on ‘Physics & Chemistry of Materials’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Feb: Experts said today that products made out of collaboration between physics and chemistry have become an integral part of modern life. These innovations are enhancing technology and improving lives.

Experts highlighted this in a three-day international conference on Physics & Chemistry of Materials at Graphic Era Deemed University.

In the inaugural session of this international conference, Professor at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Dr Sandeep Kumar said that discotic liquid crystals exist in a transitional state between solid and liquid phases. It is also known as the fourth state of matter. It plays a crucial role in new technologies such as organic electronics (OLEDs), LCDs, solar cells, super conductor material, sensors and display technology. He said that the efficiency of discotic liquid crystals depends largely on their purity. DLCs requires purity of 99.99% for optimal performance.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh said that physicists and chemists are collaborating on some groundbreaking innovations. These include smart materials that adapt to change in temperature, self-cleaning textiles, bamboo textiles, advanced batteries, carbon nano tubes and bio medical technologies, etc.

Prof Virendra Kumar from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, Dr Pankaj Thakur from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Dr Rupesh Devan from IIT Indore and Dr Sakshi from Council for Scientific & Industrial Research – National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi, shared information on various topics related to physics and chemistry. On the first day, today, 13 research papers were presented.

This International Conference has been organised by the Department of Physics in collaboration with Samriddhi Vigyan Shodh Samiti, Indore. HoD and Convener Dr Fateh Singh Gill, Dr KK Choudhary and Convener Dr Susheel Kalia from Indian Military Academy, Organising Secretary Dr Sanjeev Kimothi, Dr Deepak and Dr Netram Kaurav from Govt Holkar Science College, Indore, along with faculty members, PhD Scholars and students were present at the conference in offline and online mode. Dr Kiran Sharma hosted the conference.