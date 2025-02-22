9th Law College Dehradun Moot Court Competition begins

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun 21 Feb: The 9th edition of the 3-day National Moot Court Competition was inaugurated today at Law College Dehradun of Uttaranchal University. Former Chief Justice of Manipur High Court and Judge of Delhi High Court Justice Siddharth Mridul was the Chief Guest on this occasion. Former Judge of Nainital High Court and Member of High Court Lok Adalat, Justice Rajesh Tandon, was present as the Special Guest. As many as 32 teams from renowned law universities and colleges of the country reached Dehradun to participate in this competition.

The programme was inaugurated by Justice Rajesh Tandon, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharma Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Principal Prof Poonam Rawat and Head of Department Dr Radhey Shyam Jha by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Pro Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution, a series of programmes related to the theme ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman’ is being organised in the University this year. He said that 76 teams from all over the country had enrolled in this national level competition organised on Constitutional Law, while, after the first round, 32 teams have been invited to Dehradun for the oral round.

In his address, Justice Rajesh Tandon said that when the whole country is celebrating its 75th Constitution Year, then the Moot Court Competition organised by Law College Dehradun on Constitutional Law seems logical in the true sense. He appreciated the meaningful participation of the University in the country’s ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman’ campaign. Explaining the importance of debating before the Constitution Bench, he gave many tips to the students. He said that participation in moot court and internship in the court is an integral part of law education.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dharam Buddhi said that this moot court competition is a good opportunity for the students to showcase their talent. In such competitions, students get an opportunity to do research in various fields of law which will definitely prove beneficial in their professional life.

In his address, Chief Guest Justice Siddharth Mridul said that it is important for an advocate to be a good listener which makes him logical and enlightened. Thanking the organisers, the Justice advised the participants to understand the important aspects related to the case well which is necessary to protect the rights of the client. He said that the preamble of the constitution is like a pole star which is essential for the establishment of justice. Advocates should learn one new thing related to law every day which can prove to be a Brahmastra during the debate in the court in the future.

Principal Dr Poonam Rawat expressed her gratitude while proposing the vote of thanks. On this occasion, Kumar Ashutosh, Dr Anjum Parvez, Dr Vaibhav Uniyal, Dr Kuljit Singh, Dr Bhavana Arora along with a large number of teachers and students were also present.