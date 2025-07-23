3-day MUN Conference held at The TonsBridge School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A three-day Model United Nations (MUN) Conference concluded successfully at The TonsBridge School here on Sunday. It was held in the presence of Juan Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile.

The conference culminated with the powerful theme, “Minds United for a Better World”, marking the end of a remarkable journey of diplomacy, dialogue, and global engagement. Over the course of the event, student delegates demonstrated outstanding research, eloquence, and collaborative problem-solving on pressing global issues.

A major highlight of the closing ceremony was the presence of Guest of Honour Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, Chairman, Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust; Special Guest Air Marshal Naresh Verma; Chief Guest Juan Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile.

The Ambassador’s address inspired the young delegates, adding depth and significance to the concluding moments.

The MUN conference was a true celebration of thoughtful discourse, where passionate young minds engaged in constructive debate, critical thinking, and empathetic diplomacy.

Outstanding delegates from each committee were felicitated for their contributions. In a proud moment, the Winner’s Trophy was passed on to The Asian School, recognising their exceptional performance across committees.

On this occasion, Shailendra Benjamin, Director of The TonsBridge School, extended heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests.

The ceremony concluded on a solemn and dignified note with the playing of national anthems of India and the Republic of Chile, symbolising unity, respect, and global harmony.