Seminar on ‘Holistic Healthcare Awareness’ held at Raj Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: A ‘Holistic Medical Seminar’ was organised at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, with Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) attending as the Chief Guest. The seminar brought together leading medical experts who addressed various aspects of holistic health care and shared important information with the attendees.

Dr Ravikant, Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine at AIIMS Rishikesh, emphasised the increasing prevalence of heart attacks and hypertension due to unhealthy lifestyles, and stressed the need to control risk factors at the earliest.

Dr V Satyawali, Head of the Department of Medicine at Doon Medical College, discussed preventive measures for diabetes and high blood pressure, describing them as the “silent killers” of modern life that often lead to kidney failure.

Dr Gaurav Mukheja, Paediatrician at Doon Medical College, pointed out that the primary cause of anaemia in children is nutritional deficiency, and recommended balanced diets, iron supplementation, and awareness drives to address the issue.

Dr Nandan S Bisht, Emergency Physician at Doon Medical College, highlighted stress as a growing concern in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, affecting the heart, brain, and behaviour. He advocated for yoga, meditation, and time management as effective tools for stress relief.

In his address, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) commended the initiative, calling it an important step toward building a healthier society. He noted that diabetes, hypertension, and stress are now common lifestyle disorders impacting not only the elderly but also the youth.

The Governor remarked that, while Uttarakhand’s clean air, pure water, and serene environment are ideal for good health, urbanisation, technological dependence, and a hectic lifestyle are leading to deteriorating health habits. He expressed concern over the rising incidence of such diseases even in a peaceful, spiritual, and nature-rich state like Uttarakhand.

He urged a return to cultural roots, advocating for traditional diets, yoga, pranayama, and healthy living practices. He stressed that holistic health goes beyond treating diseases—it encompasses lifestyle, mental peace, social connection, and spiritual balance. He extended his gratitude to the expert doctors for their valuable insights.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat also shared his views during the seminar. Several university publications were released by the Governor and distinguished guests on this occasion.

Prominent attendees included Raj Bhavan Secretary Ravinath Raman, Secretary Deepak Gairola, AIIMS Rishikesh Director Prof Meenu Singh, Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University Prof Arun Kumar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the Technical University Prof Omkar Singh, Principal of Doon Medical College Dr Geeta Jain, Registrar Dr Ashish Uniyal, Director, Health Services, Dr Shikha Jangpangi, along with officials of Raj Bhavan, college faculty, and students.