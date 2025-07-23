CM orders speedy grounding of investment proposals

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the officials concerned to fast-track the grounding of investment proposals received during the Investors Summit. The CM issued these instructions while reviewing transformative schemes of the Industries Department at the Secretariat, here, today. He emphasised the importance of extending comprehensive support to investors and instructed senior officials to establish and maintain direct contact with top fifty investors in Uttarakhand.

To streamline facilitation, Dhami called for the deployment of dedicated “Nivesh Mitras” (Investment Friends) for personalised assistance. He further directed consistent monitoring of key processes, from Ease of Doing Business and Udyam Registration to land allotment and stressed the need to simplify the Single Window System to enhance administrative efficiency.

Highlighting the effectiveness of the CM Swarozgar Yojana, which has already benefited around thirty-five thousand individuals, the Chief Minister urged officials to broaden its outreach by increasing the number of beneficiaries. He also called for extensive publicity of newly introduced policies and assured efforts would be made to maximise youth participation in state-led initiatives. Under the Export Policy, promotion of local products and incentives for exporters were prioritised. Additionally, he directed that special focus be laid on handloom, homestays, and agro-based micro industries in hill districts, and proposed the setting up of Youth Incubation Centres by integrating the Startup Policy with the Industry Department.

Secretary, Industry, Vinay Shankar Pandey briefed the meeting on the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to implement an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster project spread over 1002 acres at Khurpiya Farm, under the Amritsar–Kolkata Industrial Corridor. He claimed that with a projected cost of Rs 1,265 crores, this venture is expected to generate employment for nearly 22,000 individuals. It was also shared that the Union Government has already sanctioned Rs 207 crores for the same. To foster entrepreneurship, flatted factory infrastructure is being developed, comprising 280 units in Haridwar, 18 in Pantnagar, and 12 in Selaqui.

Among those present during the meeting included Vice Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council, Vishwas Dawar; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram along with senior officials from the Industry Department.