Higher Education Minister Dr DS Rawat felicitates meritorious students at GRD Institute

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Board toppers of classes 10 and 12 from various CBSE and ICSE schools of Dehradun were honoured today at Guru Ram Das Institute of Management and Technology, Dehradun.

While honouring the meritorious students of private schools at a special felicitation ceremony, Vice Chairman of the institute Sardar Inderjit Singh said that the purpose of this ceremony was to encourage the academic achievements of the students and motivate them to move forward. About 500 students from various private schools participated in the ceremony and showcased their talent.

Director General Dr Pankaj Chaudhary said that special attention had been given to the skill development of the students in the new education policy of the institute. Such events increase the confidence of the students, and they are inspired to perform better in the future.

The ceremony was inaugurated by State Higher Education and Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Institute’s Vice Chairman Sardar Inderjit Singh, Dolly Oberoi, Prabji Oberoi and the Institute’s Director General Dr Pankaj Chaudhary by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the students, Minister Rawat said that the present government is providing employment to the youth in a fair manner. And an innovation based educational system has been implemented in the state in the field of basic and higher education. He also praised the efforts of the institute to fully implement the New Education Policy.

While congratulating the award winning students, he called upon them to use their knowledge for human welfare, make India a Vishwaguru and realise the Prime Minister’s dream of a developed India by 2047!

Vice Chairman of the Institute Sardar Inderjit Singh thanked the teachers for the successful event and said that the Institute is determined to enhance the talent of meritorious students and provide them national and international opportunities.