DGP reviews security preparedness for Phase-I of Panchayat Elections 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jul: In the bid to ensure peaceful, fair, and well-organised conduct of Phase-I of the Uttarakhand Panchayat General Elections 2025, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth chaired a high-level review meeting today via video conferencing from the Sardar Patel Bhawan, Police Headquarters, here. The meeting included all range Inspectors General and district police heads across the state.

During the session, Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, Inspector General (Law & Order) and State Election Nodal Officer, briefed the DGP on overall police preparedness for the elections, including force deployment plans and preventive measures. District officials also shared feedback and updates.

Key Directives from the DGP included ensuring strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct; continuous monitoring of weather conditions to facilitate timely deployment of polling parties; police personnel deployed for the concluding phase of the Kanwar Yatra should be redeployed to their respective districts in time for election duties; prompt resolution of any local poll boycott threats in coordination with district administrations; districts must prepare a detailed force deployment chart and inform the nodal officer if additional forces are required. Also, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been instructed to coordinate with the State Disaster Management Authority for early warning and disaster preparedness. District Police Chiefs were asked to personally inspect sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations, ensuring that even minor incidents are addressed seriously.

Additionally, it was stated that social media must be closely monitored to counter misinformation and take legal action against disruptive elements.

Information was also provided about preventive measures and seizures till date. As many as 20,400 litres of illegal liquor have been seized – estimated worth of which is Rs 1.32 crore. Also, 145 kg of narcotic substances have been confiscated –worth Rs 13.70 crore; and 20,288 individuals have been prosecuted in 2,778 cases; with 7,682 individuals bound over (preventive action). Eighty-six percent of licenced firearms have been deposited at police stations.

DGP Deepam Seth emphasised, “The Panchayat elections are a vital celebration of democracy. Ensuring every voter has the right to vote in a secure, peaceful, and impartial environment is our collective duty. Any attempts to disturb the process will be dealt with firmly and lawfully.”

Key officials present at the meeting were Vimmi Sachdeva, Inspector General (Headquarters); Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, IG (Law & Order/Election Nodal Officer); KS Nagnyal, IG (Intelligence & Security); Mukhtar Mohsin, IG (Fire & Emergency Services); Arun Mohan Joshi, IG (SDRF); Dr Yogendra Singh Rawat, IG (Personnel); Rajeev Swaroop, IG (Garhwal Range); Dhirendra Singh Gunjyal, DIG (Crime & Law and Order); Ajay Singh, SSP Dehradun; Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP (Crime & Law and Order); Riddhim Aggarwal, IG (Kumaon Range); along with all SSPs/SPs from various districts who joined virtually.