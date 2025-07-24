“Independent Cinema is not just content, it’s a voice”: Arun Bais on taking Indian Shorts global

By Anjali Nauriyal

In a world where mainstream cinema often overshadows smaller voices, Arun Bais, Founder and Managing Director of World Short Film Tour Entertainment LLP, is on a mission to shift the narrative. Through the Short Film Tour (SFT) Screenings, he has created a powerful offline platform for independent short films in India—one that not only celebrates creative storytelling but also ensures filmmakers are paid for their work.

“I’ve always believed that independent cinema is not just content—it’s a voice,” says Arun. “And that voice needs to be heard, seen, and supported.”

Taking Indie Cinema to the World

In early 2025, the Short Film Tour marked a significant milestone: its first international screening in Poland. For Arun, this was more than just an overseas event—it was a symbolic step toward global recognition for Indian independent filmmakers.

“Seeing our curated short films being screened in Poland, with such a positive audience response, was deeply moving,” Arun shares. “It reinforced the idea that our stories—rooted in Indian culture but universally relatable—can cross borders and resonate globally.”

The lineup in Poland included twelve compelling short films, selected from over 270 submissions. Covering genres from drama and slice-of-life to experimental narratives, these films showcased the richness and diversity of India’s emerging film voices.

Fair Compensation for Creators

At the core of Arun’s vision is a fundamental principle: filmmakers must be paid. While many festivals focus on exposure, SFT Screenings goes a step further by offering direct financial support to participating creators.

“It’s not enough to just give filmmakers a platform,” Arun explains. “We make it a point to ensure they’re compensated for their work. Exposure is important, but sustainability comes from fair recognition—both creatively and financially.”

WAVES Festival in Dehradun: A Natural Next Step

Arun’s passion for giving independent cinema the respect it deserves has now led to a new chapter: the WAVES International Short Film Festival, co-organised by Short Film Tour and Shree Mudra. Scheduled from 25 to 27 July 2025 at Prof KP Nautiyal Auditorium, Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun, the festival promises to be a dynamic celebration of short films.

“WAVES is our way of further amplifying independent voices,” says Arun. “And it’s one of the few short film festivals in India that actually offers substantial prize money to the winners. That’s important—it shows respect for the filmmaker’s craft and effort.”

With strong jury curation, a platform for diverse voices, and a clear commitment to rewarding creative excellence, WAVES aims to set a new benchmark for short film festivals in the country.

Looking Ahead

For Arun, the journey has just begun. With international reach expanding and domestic interest growing rapidly, he remains committed to making short films a serious and sustainable art form in India.

“We’re not here for a moment—we’re here to build a movement,” he says. “Independent cinema deserves a seat at the table, and we’re making sure it gets one”.