30 registration counters set up in Rishikesh for Char Dham Yatra registration

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Apr: With the Char Dham Yatra 2026 scheduled to begin on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Dehradun district administration has stepped up preparations and it has deployed 30 registration counters and 30 mobile teams at the transit camp in Rishikesh to manage the influx of pilgrims. District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal today reviewed the arrangements with the officials and inspected the registration facilities, issuing directions to streamline operations.

The Tourism Department has set up 24 counters at the transit camp and six at ISBT, while 30 mobile teams have been deployed, including 25 operating during the day and five during night and early morning hours to register pilgrims staying in hotels, inns and dharamshalas. Around 7,100 beds have been identified in accommodation facilities for pilgrims. Directions were issued to install large display screens and flex boards at the transit camp to provide details of available accommodation and contact information, ensuring ease for travellers.

The District Magistrate directed that an integrated control room be made operational round the clock at the transit camp with personnel from all departments, alongside separate control rooms for police and health services, and a dedicated pilgrim assistance centre. He also instructed that adequate drinking water be ensured at all halting points and that 24×7 medical teams be deployed at Rishikesh and Herbertpur. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) informed that six medical teams have been constituted, three each at Rishikesh and Herbertpur.

Emphasising pilgrim welfare, the DM directed that free tea, refreshments and the meals be arranged at the transit camp with support from voluntary organisations and self-help groups (SHGs). He cancelled the work permission of the Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam for failing to complete pipeline work within the stipulated deadline and ordered immediate restoration of dug-up roads before the yatra begins. Officials of PWD, National Highways and NHAI were directed to rectify black spots on the routes within a fixed timeline.

For sanitation, an amount of Rs 50 lakhs was sanctioned from the district plan to the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation, with instructions to ensure adequate cleaning and fogging arrangements. The firm responsible for sanitation at the transit camp was ordered to be blacklisted for non-payment of workers’ wages, which had disrupted services.

SSP Pramendra Dobal, CDO Abhinav Shah, SP Traffic Lokjeet Singh, SR Rural Jaya Baluni, Municipal Commissioner, Rishikesh, Gopalram Binwal, SDM Yogesh Mehra, CMO Manoj Kumar Sharma, Superintending Engineer (SE) Namit Ramola, DSO KK Agrawal, Executive Engineer Ompal Singh and RTO Sandeep Saini, along with other officials, were among those present during the review.