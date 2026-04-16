Heli service to Naukuchiatal inaugurated from Pantnagar Airport

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 15 Apr: A significant step was taken to further strengthen regional connectivity in Uttarakhand with the launch of helicopter services from Pantnagar Airport under the Centre’s ‘Udaan’ scheme. The service, operated by Pawan Hans, was formally inaugurated today. MLA Shiv Arora and District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria flagged off the first heli-flight to Naukuchiatal (Bhimtal) and performed the ceremonial coconut breaking at Pantnagar Airport.

The introduction of this service is expected to give a new push to tourism and transport in the Kumaon region. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arora said that the initiative would not only promote tourism but also prove to be a revolutionary step for the development of hill areas. He observed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, important destinations such as Dehradun, Almora, Nainital and Pantnagar are being connected through heli services.

Arora expressed gratitude to the Centre and State governments for the facility, stating that it would benefit people living in remote areas of Uttarakhand as well as those in border regions adjoining Nepal and Uttar Pradesh. He added that tourists would now be able to reach major destinations like Almora, Dehradun and Nainital in less than an hour, giving a fresh impetus to the tourism industry.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria said that the heli service would link Dehradun, Naukuchiatal and Almora, saving time and make the travel more convenient. He further stated that work is underway to upgrade Pantnagar Airport to international standards, with expansion plans to connect it to Jewar Airport in Noida and Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He emphasised that, once developed, the airport would benefit industrial establishments in the region and open new avenues for investment.