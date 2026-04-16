Water bell to ring in schools to protect students from heat

CS holds meeting to review preparations to deal with heat wave

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan has directed that a ‘water bell’ be rung at regular intervals in all the schools in Uttarakhand so that every student can drink water frequently during the upcoming summer months and be protected from possible dehydration. He issued these instructions here today while reviewing preparations for dealing with heat wave conditions in a high‑level meeting with senior officers at the Secretariat. The CS also directed the School Education Department to change school timings wherever required, to ensure adequate ventilation in classrooms and to maintain sufficient stock of ORS and essential medicines in the schools. He said that the students must be given practical guidance on precautions to be taken during heat waves so that their health remains protected. In view of the rising temperatures and the possibility of severe heat wave conditions, Bardhan directed that the health and safety of students in all schools be treated as the top priority. Along with this, he instructed the district magistrates (DMs) to impose a temporary halt on all construction activities in areas facing drinking water shortages during the summer and to ensure adequate arrangements for safe drinking water in buses, at bus stations and in markets.

The CS also directed that all the departments, from the state level down to the gram panchayat level, work in a coordinated and proactive manner to meet the challenge of heat waves. He said every district must prepare a detailed heat wave action plan, identify sensitive hotspot areas and put in place special monitoring and relief arrangements there. He further ordered that 24×7 control rooms be operated so that any emergency situation can be responded to promptly and the response system remains robust.

Terming the availability of drinking water as extremely critical, Bardhan directed that uninterrupted access to clean drinking water be ensured at public places, markets, bus stands, panchayat bhawans and other common areas in both urban and rural regions. He stressed that in the areas where a water crisis is anticipated, advance contingency plans are to be prepared, including deployment of water tankers, regular monitoring of tubewells and pumping systems, and preparation of alternative water supply arrangements. He said that, keeping in view the likelihood of high demand, additional resources should be arranged in advance so that supply is not disrupted even during peak load and essential services do not suffer.

On the health services front, the CS directed that all the hospitals ensure adequate beds, dedicated wards, essential medicines, ORS and ice‑packs for the treatment of patients who may get affected by the heatwaves. He also stressed on strengthening of the ambulance services and equipping them with ice‑packs and ORS and on training of the medical as well as paramedical staff in heat wave management. He directed that wide‑ranging public awareness campaigns be conducted to inform people about the symptoms of heatstroke, preventive measures and first aid. He also stressed that hospitals must provide shade and fans in waiting areas so that patients and attendants are protected from direct heat.

Placing special emphasis on the safety of workers and people engaged in outdoor activities during heat waves, Bardhan said that working hours should be suitably modified, with heavy work being avoided during peak afternoon periods. He emphasised that the worksites must have shaded rest areas, ice‑packs, clean drinking water, ORS and first‑aid facilities, and workers must be sensitised about precautions to be taken against heat waves. He ordered that temporary shelters or cooling spaces, water kiosks and drinking water points be set up at public places in both rural and urban areas, and that water be supplied to the needy without interruption. He also emphasised keeping public parks open for longer hours, ensuring that relief reaches poor and vulnerable sections, and arranging adequate water and shelter for animals as well.

On the issue of power supply, Bardhan directed that uninterrupted electricity be ensured in view of rising demand during the summer season. Sufficient stock of transformers and other critical equipment be maintained to handle any contingency. He observed that, due to disruption in gas supply, the use of electrical appliances in kitchens has increased substantially, adding to the load that already rises in summer because of extensive use of air conditioners, fans and coolers. As a result, electricity demand is likely to increase further this season, and therefore, alternative plans must be kept ready so that even during peak demand, essential services remain unaffected.

Among those present at the meeting were Secretaries Dileep Jawalkar, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, C Ravishankar, Vinod Kumar Suman and Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Chief Conservators of Forests Sushant Kumar Patnaik, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, along with other senior officers. District magistrates from various districts also joined the review through video conferencing.