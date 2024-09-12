32nd IAHR Symposium begins at IIT Roorkee

By Radhika Nagrath

Roorkee, 11 Sep: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is hosting a four-day Symposium on Hydraulic Machinery and Systems. The 32nd IAHR symposium was inaugurated with great enthusiasm here, today, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s ongoing commitment to advancing research, industry collaboration, and societal impact. For the first time, this IAHR symposium is being held in India wherein laboratory institutions from 21 countries of the world are participating. The symposium organised by International Association for Hydro Environment Engineering and Research will explore national and global landscapes in hydro power.

Prof Stefan Riedelbauch declared the opening of the symposium by banging a hammer. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp by the distinguished dignitaries, symbolising the commencement of this prestigious event. This was followed by singing of the Kulgeet. This timeless anthem, penned by the esteemed poet Sumitranandan Pant at the request of a former Vice Chancellor, embodies the spirit and legacy of IIT Roorkee.

Prof Arun Kumar, Chair of the 32nd IAHR 2024 Organising Committee, in his welcome address, said, “IIT Roorkee has always stood at the forefront of engineering education and research. Through this event, we aim to contribute significantly to India’s national priorities and foster sustainable technological advancements through hydro power, pumping systems and pumped storage development to achieve net zero goal.”

In his presidential address, Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, said, “IIT Roorkee’s commitment to excellence is unwavering, and events like the IAHR Symposium are crucial in our journey towards becoming a global leader in engineering and technology. The outcome of research and innovations presented during this symposium will play a pivotal role in supporting India’s sustainable development goals, enhancing our industrial capabilities, and will contribute to national initiatives like Viksit Bharat 2047, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the National Mission for Clean Ganga.” He added that, by 2030, India has a vision of producing 500 GW of energy through hydro energy resources. “At present, we have just 5 GW from small hydro renewable sources and 46 Giga watts from large hydro energy resources, which needs to be enhanced,” he declared. Techniques for more sophisticated and corrosion free, large capacity pumping storage systems will be discussed at the symposium.

Prof Stefan Riedelbauch, Chairman of the IAHR Hydraulic Machinery and Systems Committee and Professor at the University of Stuttgart, Germany, delivered an insightful overview of the IAHR division of Hydraulic Machinery and Systems Committee and the symposium’s global significance. He emphasised, “The 32nd IAHR Symposium is more than just a gathering of experts; it is a confluence of ideas that will shape the future of hydraulic machinery and systems globally. With IIT Roorkee’s rich legacy of innovation and its leading role in engineering education, the collaboration and knowledge exchange that occurs here are essential for driving innovation and addressing the challenges faced in this field.” Prof MK Singhal, Head of the Hydro and Renewable Energy Department, and Prof Andallib Tariq, Head of the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Department, stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in driving innovations that align with national goals.

The inaugural session came to an end with the remarks of Prof BK Gandhi, Co-Chair of the 32nd IAHR 2024 Organising Committee, who played a key role in coordinating the event and ensuring its success.