3D Gynaec Laparoscopic Surgery Workshop marks milestone at Luthra Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: In a pioneering effort, Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre hosted an advanced 3D laparoscopic surgery workshop on 21-22 December.

The workshop, featuring Dr Arti Luthra and Dr Jay Mehta of Shree IVF Centre, Mumbai, as Operating Surgeons, showcased cutting-edge techniques for complex gynecological cases. Luthra Hospital has the latest 3D 4K Rubina System from STORZ, Germany. Conducting eleven Supra major cases during the workshop, the surgeons tackled challenging procedures such as total laparoscopic hysterectomy for severe endometriosis, myomectomy for large fibroids, and laparoscopic repair of prolapse with cystocele. Established in 1972 by senior gynecologist Dr Savita Luthra, Luthra Hospital has been a pioneering institution providing premium health services to the women of Uttarakhand. Dr Arti Luthra introduced Laparoscopic surgery and fertility treatment in 2005, transforming the centre into a premier institute for women’s health. The workshop featured a collaborative team of expert doctors, including Dr Jay Mehta from Mumbai, Dr Daisy Pathak, Dr Vanita, Dr Pallavi, Dr Yogita, and Dr Abhishek Khanna. Notably, patients experienced quick recovery and were ambulatory within hours, with most discharged within 24 hours—underscoring the advantages of endoscopy, such as minimal incisions, swift recovery, and enhanced patient comfort. The implementation of 3D surgery marked a significant leap in surgical outcomes, providing surgeons with improved visualization in 4K and enhanced depth perception—advancements not possible with older laparoscopic surgery systems. The workshop showcased Luthra Hospital’s commitment to staying at the forefront of medical technology for the well-being of its patients.