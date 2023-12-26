Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, LS Speaker Om Birla address 2nd Day of ‘Divya Adhyatmik Mahotsava’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 25 Dec: In the presence of Junapithadhishwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri, the Vedic ceremonies began with Panch-Deva Yagna on the second day of the ‘Divya Adhyatmik Mahotsav’, here, today. It was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and LS Speaker Om Birla. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present during the sacred ceremony. This was part of the various spiritual ceremonies organised to mark completion of 25 years of Swami Avdheshanand Giri as ‘Acharyapeeth’ of the ‘Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada’ on the occasion of ‘Shridatta Jayanti’ at Harihar Ashram, Kankhal, here.

After the ritual initiation, the first session of the second day discussions were held on the “Sutras of Universal Welfare in Vedic Sanatan Dharma” at the ‘Mrityunjaya Mandapam’ of Sri Harihar Ashram in the presence of several distinguished saints and notable personalities from across the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Speaker Om Birla were the keynote speakers at this session.

Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude towards the Sant Samaj for their immense contribution in protecting and preserving the cultural heritage of the great nation. He cited ‘Ananda Math’, the famous novel by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee that mentioned the Sannyasi revolt against British rule during the Bengal famine. He stressed on how the Sant Samaj rises up to the needs of the society. He pointed out that it is no small feat to leave one’s family and all the worldly pleasures for the betterment of humanity.

The Defence Minister added that only such a soul can give the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. He expressed his deep reverence for Swami Avadheshanand and said that despite, being away from society, under the Swami’s guidance, this Acharyapeeth is discharging its responsibilities towards society remarkably. He praised the Swami’s initiatives on water conservation, environment and education. The foreign invaders knew that by destroying the ascetics and the spiritual tradition, they could destroy the cultural consciousness of Bharat. But it was due to the dedication of the Sannyasis that India is so spiritually and culturally rich. The situation of a person who is cut off from his roots and cultures is extremely pitiful. In ancient times, when kings were anointed, there was only one power over the king and that was the power of Dharma.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his gratitude towards the Sant Samaj for spreading the Sanatana Dharma and culture far and wide, beyond the boundaries of Bharat. He acclaimed the Swami for delivering the Vedic sutras and sacred scriptures in simple language that is easily understood by lay people. He mentioned that millions of people have benefitted from the Swami’s spiritual discourses.

Swami Ramdev and Swami Chidanand Saraswati also appreciated the Acharya’s contribution to universal welfare and highlighted how he is revered in the Sant Samaj.

As this day also marked former PM, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, many speakers at the session remembered him and paid tribute.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Nirvanapeethadhishwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishokananda Bharti, Atalpeethadhishwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatmanand, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwaranand, General Secretary of Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Swami Parmatmanand, Dattapadmanabha Peethadhishwar Swami Brahmeshanand, Acharya Balkrishna, Patron of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Dinesh, Alok Kumar (International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dr Mahesh Sharma (former Union Minister and MP), Sudhanshu Trivedi (MP, Rajya Sabha), Rajesh Agarwal (National Treasurer, BJP) Chief of Nihang community Sardar Baljeet, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Akhileshwaranand, Swami Harichetnanand, Swami Yatishwaranand, famous actor Nitish Bhardwaj, Suresh Chavhanke, Sangeet Som, Madan Kaushik, Swami Naisika Giri, (Chairperson, Prabhu Premi Sangh), Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalitanand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Apoorvanand Giri, many senior trustees of the organisation, senior administrative officials, many dignitaries of the city and a large number of seekers from India and abroad were present on the occasion.