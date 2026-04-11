4 IGs, 2 ADGs to conduct on-site inspection of all Char Dham routes and shrines

4 IGs, 2 ADGs to conduct on-site inspection of all Char Dham...

Review meeting held by DGP on “Char Dham Yatra-2026”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: A high-level review meeting regarding preparations for the upcoming Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra-2026 was chaired by the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, at the Sardar Patel Bhawan auditorium. Detailed discussions were held on security, traffic management, crowd control, and disaster management arrangements across pilgrimage routes, shrines, and related districts.

Senior officers from Garhwal division participated online and presented their district-wise action plans.

Senior officers have been assigned inspection duties for different shrines:

Shri Gangotri Dham – ADG Crime & Law and Order V. Murugesan;

Shri Badrinath Dham – ADG Administration A.P. Anshuman; Haridwar – IG P&M Vimmi Seshadri.