Orders issued by Minister Ganesh Joshi regarding announcements for ESM Welfare

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi stated today that orders have been issued for the implementation of key announcements made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Shaheed Samman Ceremony held at Lansdowne in Pauri district.

He stated that, under these announcements, the Sainik Rest House located at Kotdwar—considered the gateway to Garhwal—will be renovated and equipped with modern facilities to provide better amenities to soldiers and their families.

Additionally, Common Service Centres will be established in the Directorate of Sainik Welfare as well as District Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Offices. These centres will ensure free services by appointing ex-servicemen.

Furthermore, removing the requirement of obtaining grants from other sources, it has been decided to provide a fixed honorarium to all World War II veterans and their widows.

Financial assistance will also be provided for the renovation of the museum at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne.

Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, stating that these decisions will bring significant relief to serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and their dependants. He also directed departmental officials to promptly submit advance proposals to the government for swift execution of the announced development works.