Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan participates in Seminar on life of Dr BR Ambedkar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 10 Apr: The Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and Kotdwar MLA, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, participated as the Chief Guest in a one-day seminar, titled “Relevance of the Life and Ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Present Times”, organised by the Department of History at Dr Pitambar Dutt Barthwal Himalayan PG College, Kotdwar.

The objective of the seminar was to familiarise students and society with Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts, struggles, and his historic contributions.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Speaker before the portraits of Goddess Saraswati and Dr Ambedkar. She congratulated the college for organising such an important programme.

In her address, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said that Dr Ambedkar’s life is a source of inspiration for all. Despite facing extreme hardships, he made education his greatest strength and dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of the deprived and marginalised sections of society. His contribution to the making of the Indian Constitution is unparalleled, ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

She further emphasised that Dr Ambedkar’s ideas are even more relevant in the present time. To strengthen equality, brotherhood, and justice in society, it is essential to adopt his principles. She encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from his life and achieve their goals through education, discipline, and hard work.

Faculty members of the History Department also spoke in detail about Dr Ambedkar’s life and his social, economic, and political ideas. Students shared their views and remembered his contributions.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks. The Principal, faculty members, students, and a large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion.