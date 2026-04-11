Tula’s Sanskriti 2026 concludes with Armaan Malik’s performance

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: The annual cultural festival Sanskriti 2026 at Tula’s Institute came to a grand finale on Thursday with a soul-stirring and high-energy performance by celebrated Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, who had the entire campus swaying to his beats.

Known for his unique voice and heartfelt renditions, Armaan delivered a dynamic setlist featuring fan favourites like ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Hua Hai Aaj Pehli Baar’ and ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ among many others. Apart from his own songs, he also performed a medley of old Bollywood retro numbers, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening.



Chairman of Tula’s Group Sunil Kumar Jain shared his thoughts on the performance, stating, “We are delighted to host an artist as talented and inspiring as Armaan Malik at Sanskriti 2026. His performance truly elevated the spirit of the festival and created unforgettable memories for our students. At Tula’s, we remain committed to fostering not just academic excellence but also holistic development through such enriching cultural experiences.”

The event also recognised academic and extracurricular excellence among students through special Excellence Awards, applauding their dedication and achievements.

Also present on the occasion were Chairman of Tula’s Group Sunil Kumar Jain, Secretary Sangeeta Jain, Executive Director Silky Jain Marwah, Vice Chairman Raunak Jain, Prateek Marwah, Radhika Jain and Director of Tula’s Institute Dr Shailendra Kumar Tiwary, alongside faculty members and students from Tula’s Institute and Tula’s International School.