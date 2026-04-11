Case filed against Urmila Sanawar over ‘defamatory’ posts on social media

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Apr: The legal troubles of actor and controversial figure Urmila Sanawar appear to be mounting once again, as a fresh case has been filed against her at Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun by Aarti Gaur. Gaur is a local politician in district Haridwar, Gaur has levelled allegations against Sanawar of defaming her through social media posts.

The case has been lodged at the complaint of Aarti Gaur, a resident of Mothrowala Chowk, who has accused Urmila Sanawar of repeatedly posting objectionable and defamatory content against her on social media platforms. According to the complaint submitted at Nehru Colony police station, Sanawar, a resident of Govind Nagar in Saharanpur, has allegedly been using a Facebook account in the name of actress Urmila Suresh Rathore to circulate abusive and misleading posts targeting Gaur.

Aarti Gaur has further alleged that her mobile number was made public on social media by the accused, following which she has been receiving repeated calls from unknown persons, including alleged threats. She has stated that the posts were intended to incite people against her, with some even calling for demolition action against her residence, which had caused serious damage to her social and political reputation and instilled a sense of fear and insecurity.

Seeking strict action, Gaur has urged the police to launch strict legal proceedings against the accused so that justice may be ensured and similar incidents are prevented in the future. Acting on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

City SP Pramod Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered against Urmila Sanawar on the basis of the complaint filed by Aarti Gaud and said that further action would be taken after examining the facts during the course of the investigation.

It may be recalled that Urmila Sanawar had earlier come into the public spotlight in connection with the high-profile Ankita Bhandari murder case, which had triggered widespread outrage across Uttarakhand. She claims to be the wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore and had previously released an alleged audio conversation purportedly involving Rathore, in which references were made to the Ankita Bhandari case and involvement of certain politicians in the case was claimed.

The release of the audio had led to considerable political and public uproar in the State. At that time, Sanawar had levelled serious allegations against both Suresh Rathore and Aarti Gaur. Subsequently, Rathore had also filed a case against Sanawar. The Ankita Bhandari murder case continues to remain under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Aarti Gaur is a former District Panchayat member. In the alleged audio released earlier, claims were made that she had played a role in the demolition of the resort owned by Pulkit Arya, the prime accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, including allegations that she had arranged for a JCB machine to carry out the demolition. These allegations were, however, categorically denied by Gaur, who had also resigned from the BJP and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

With the registration of the latest case, the controversy surrounding Urmila Sanawar appears to have deepened further.